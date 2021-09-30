Man charged with the 'predatory' murder of Sabina Nessa appears in London court

London (CNN) A man charged with the "predatory" murder of 28-year-old London school teacher Sabina Nessa appeared in court on Thursday.

Koci Selamaj, a 36-year-old garage worker, is alleged to have attacked Nessa as she walked the short distance from her home in southeast London to a local pub, where she was planning to meet friends on September 17.

London's Old Bailey -- the central criminal court of England and Wales -- heard from the prosecution that the attack was a "premeditated and predatory" stranger attack, the UK's PA News reported.

There was no indication that Selamaj knew Nessa.

The exact cause of Nessa's death is yet to be determined by a post-mortem examination, however she is said to have suffered "extreme violence," with the court hearing disturbing details of the attack.

