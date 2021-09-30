Hong Kong (CNN) The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be open to spectators -- but only if they live in mainland China, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Wednesday, as organizers gave a first glimpse into the country's plans to hold the event while enforcing a strict zero-Covid strategy.

The bubble -- in place from January 23 until the end of the Winter Paralympics on March 13 -- will cover all stadiums and competition venues, as well as accommodation, catering, and the opening and closing ceremonies. It will also have its own transport system.

"Within the closed loop, participants will be allowed to move only between Games-related venues for training, competitions and work," the IOC said.

Athletes and other participants who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter the bubble without quarantine. Those who are not fully vaccinated, meanwhile, will have to spend 21 days in quarantine upon arrival.

