David A. Love is a faculty member in journalism and media studies at the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information, and a writer based in Philadelphia. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidALove . The opinions expressed in this commentary are his. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) The need for police reform in the US is as great as ever, but the country lacks the political resolve to get things done -- at least on the federal level.

Her experience is important because it demonstrates what so many in Black communities have said for years: the police have too much power to operate as an occupying force and treat Black people as enemy combatants in their own neighborhoods.

That's true, and the city has taken steps to be accountable. But as so many tragic examples have shown, there is an urgent need for the kind of systemic reform Congress has failed to pass. Young's experience isn't a one-off occurrence. Far too often, unlike in predominantly White neighborhoods, officers do not "protect and serve" communities of color, but rather suppress and contain them. And when officers brutally assault or kill innocent, unarmed, defenseless Black victims, more often than not the pol