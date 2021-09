David A. Love is a faculty member in journalism and media studies at the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information, and a writer based in Philadelphia. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidALove. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) The need for police reform in the US is as great as ever, but the country lacks the political resolve to get things done -- at least on the federal level.

More than a year after the murder of George Floyd, negotiations over police reform legislation have broken down in Congress and talks between Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina have stalled. President Joe Biden was uncharacteristically blunt when he blamed Senate Republicans for rejecting even modest reforms and refusing to move on measures that law enforcement were willing to address.

Recalcitrant lawmakers should look at the case of Rickia Young , a 29-year-old Black woman who recently received a $2 million settlement from the city of Philadelphia. Young was heading home in her car last October when she unknowingly came upon a protest over the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer last October, an attorney for Young said that Young was trying to make a three-point turn to leave the scene when the incident occurred. Police smashed her windows , dragged her and her 16-year-old nephew from her SUV, beat her in front of her 2-year-old son even after she complied, grabbed her toddler and carried him away. And police handcuffed Young at the hospital. The incident was captured on video and shared on social media.

According to local reports, someone posted a photo to the Facebook page of the National Fraternal Order of Police , the largest police union in the country, showing a female officer holding Young's toddler on the organization's Facebook page. The FOP also claimed the child was "lost" and "wandering around barefoot" and declared the police are "the only thing standing between order and anarchy. The FOP later deleted the post and said in a statement that there were "conflicting accounts of the circumstances under which the child came to be assisted by officers."

