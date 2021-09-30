David A. Love is a faculty member in journalism and media studies at the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information, and a writer based in Philadelphia. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidALove. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his. View more opinion on CNN.
(CNN)The need for police reform in the US is as great as ever, but the country lacks the political resolve to get things done -- at least on the federal level.
More than a year after the murder of George Floyd, negotiations over police reform legislation have broken down in Congress and talks between Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina have stalled. President Joe Biden was uncharacteristically blunt when he blamed Senate Republicans for rejecting even modest reforms and refusing to move on measures that law enforcement were willing to address.
Recalcitrant lawmakers should look at the case of Rickia Young, a 29-year-old Black woman who recently received a $2 million settlement from the city of Philadelphia. Young was heading home in her car last October when she unknowingly came upon a protest over the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer last October, an attorney for Young said that Young was trying to make a three-point turn to leave the scene when the incident occurred. Police smashed her windows, dragged her and her 16-year-old nephew from her SUV, beat her in front of her 2-year-old son even after she complied, grabbed her toddler and carried him away. And police handcuffed Young at the hospital. The incident was captured on video and shared on social media.
According to local reports, someone posted a photo to the Facebook page of the National Fraternal Order of Police, the largest police union in the country, showing a female officer holding Young's toddler on the organization's Facebook page. The FOP also claimed the child was "lost" and "wandering around barefoot" and declared the police are "the only thing standing between order and anarchy. The FOP later deleted the post and said in a statement that there were "conflicting accounts of the circumstances under which the child came to be assisted by officers."
The city of Philadelphia's settlement with Young is not enough. Nor is the fact that a couple of the officers were fired. Young -- who wants the more than dozen officers involved fired and prosecuted -- is suing the police union, as she should.
Her experience is important because it demonstrates what so many in Black communities have said for years: the police have too much power to operate as an occupying force and treat Black people as enemy combatants in their own neighborhoods.
The Philadelphia police commissioner said that what happened to Young "violated the mission of the Philadelphia Police Department."
That's true, and the city has taken steps to be accountable. But as so many tragic examples have shown, there is an urgent need for the kind of systemic reform Congress has failed to pass. Young's experience isn't a one-off occurrence. Far too often, unlike in predominantly White neighborhoods, officers do not "protect and serve" communities of color, but rather suppress and contain them. And when officers brutally assault or kill innocent, unarmed, defenseless Black victims, more often than not the pol