Ashish Prashar is the global chief marketing officer at R/GA, a marketing and advertising company, and a justice reform activist. He sits on the boards of Exodus Transitional Community, Getting Out and Staying Out, Just Leadership, Leap Confronting Conflict and the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice. Follow him @Ash_Prashar . The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) Recognizing the dire health risks incarcerated individuals faced in overcrowded federal prisons from Covid-19, the Bureau of Prisons allowed thousands of people to complete their sentences from home over the past year. It was part of a directive under the CARES Act , passed by Congress and signed into law in 2020 by then President Donald Trump. In this time, many of those released have found jobs , enrolled in career courses and have been reunited with their families .

Many prison and justice reform activists believed in Biden's commitment to criminal justice reform, but clearly he still has work to do.

It should be noted that the idea of home confinement isn't new. In fact, the CARES Act only gave the Bureau of Prisons greater latitude in how it could release people to home confinement during the pandemic by expanding the pool of those who could qualify. Not providing clemency to everybody released to home confinement under the CARES Act makes no sense for many reasons.

First, while the Biden administration's legal team has reportedly interpreted that the law requires that thousands of inmates be returned to prison if their sentences are longer than the Covid-19 emergency, nothing in the act specifies that this must be done. Even the Bureau of Prisons director said in April that Congress didn't specify what to do with the thousands of people on home confinement after the emergency ends.

Second, the traditional goal of moving people from prison to home confinement is to ease them back into society, not to return them to prison.

Third, there is no substantial public safety risk. Everyone released to home confinement was already determined to be "low risk."

Fourth, sending thousands of people back to prison will cost millions of dollars. It costs about $37,000 a year to incarcerate an individual in federal prison.

Finally, allowing every person on CARES Act home confinement to remain with their communities will protect lives by limiting overcrowding in prisons and allow Biden to honor his campaign pledge of ending mass incarceration.

Biden must live by his very own words. In 2015, the then vice president said in an address to Yale graduates , "It's not all that difficult, folks, to be compassionate when you've been the beneficiary of compassion in your lowest moments."

Formerly incarcerated people are not a separate population; they are members of our families, communities and society. By offering clemency to all under the CARES Act rather than to a limited group of people, Biden can convey the compassion he spoke of toward all.