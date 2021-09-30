(CNN) Living life in the fast lane has lost its allure, with many people around the world saying they would opt to pull over and take in the view.

Seventy-two percent of adults preferred a calm life to an exciting one, according to a 2020 Gallup poll released Thursday conducted in partnership with the Wellbeing for Planet Earth Foundation.

At least 1,000 people were interviewed from each of the 116 countries and territories included in the poll. The participants had the option to say they prefer a calm life, an exciting life or both a calm and exciting life. The results were then ranked according to what regions had the highest percentage of participants who said they preferred a calm life.

East Asia ranked the highest with 85%. Latin America ranked second with 82%; the US and Canada came in further down at 75%; Australia and New Zealand followed with 73%; Eastern Europe reported 71% and Western Europe 68%.

The pandemic has created an atmosphere of unprecedented stress and anxiety, which may have contributed to the high percentage of participants preferring tranquility, said Tim Lomas, senior researcher at Wellbeing for Planet Earth and study contributor.

Read More