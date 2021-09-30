In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green with Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler after winning the half point needed to win the Ryder Cup.
Team Europe's Tommy Fleetwood hits from a bunker on the third hole.
Fans cheer from the first tee grandstand during Sunday Singles matches.
Team Europe's Jon Rahm is consoled by his wife Kelley Cahill after Team US win The Ryder Cup.
Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the first hole during the Sunday Singles matches.
Team US' Tony Finau plays out from the bunker on the first hole.
Shane Lowry hugs McIlroy on the 16th green after losing to Patrick Cantlay.
Morikawa hits on the 15th hole.
A line of people follow the foursome of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay against Europe's Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick on the 10th hole.
A fan watches on the eighth hole during a fourball match.
A view of the shoes worn by US pair Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa during Saturday morning's Foursome matches.
Jordan Spieth of Team US plays his shot from the bunker on the 17th hole.
Rahm plays his shot from the fourth tee.
Fans of Team US walk across the course.