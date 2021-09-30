Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of illegal electoral campaign financing

Paris (CNN) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty on Thursday of illegal campaign financing in his failed 2012 re-election bid.

Earlier this year Sarkozy was handed a three-year prison sentence , two of which were suspended, for corruption and influence peddling, making him the first French head of state to have been sentenced to jail since 1945.

The judge said Sarkozy did not need to serve time in jail. He could serve the sentence by wearing an electronic bracelet at home.

This is a developing story...more to come.