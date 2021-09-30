96-year-old Nazi war crimes suspect goes on the run ahead of her trial

(CNN) A 96-year-old German woman fled ahead of her trial on Thursday on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi-run concentration camp during World War II, a court spokesperson said.

The defendant, whom Reuters named as Irmgard Furchner, is "on the run and has left her home residence in Quickborn this morning by cab in the direction of Ochsenhofer Nordenstadt," Frederike Milhoffer, spokesperson at the court in Itzehoe, near Hamburg, told CNN by phone.

The court issued an arrest warrant and police are currently looking for the woman.

The trial of the former secretary at the concentration camp in Stutthof, near what is now the Polish city of Gdansk, was set to start on Thursday, the court indictment reads. The woman is "suspected of having aided and abetted 11,387 cases of murder."

The defendant was a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant's office. She is alleged to have assisted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of prisoners between June 1943 and April 1945, the indictment reads.

