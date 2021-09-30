CNN 10 - October 1, 2021

Story highlights
October 1, 2021
1. Name the specific island (in Spain's Canary Islands) where the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to erupt this week, prompting thousands of evacuations.
2. In what nation, which is the only one in South America to border both the Pacific and the Caribbean, does a CNN Hero help provide electricity and clean water to rural areas?
3. What European nation had thousands of empty gasoline pumps this week after a tanker driver shortage and panic buying contributed to a fuel crisis?
4. What is the name of the dog, a Russell Terrier, that recently set a world record for running around a baseball diamond in 21.06 seconds?
5. What is the name of the group that now rules Afghanistan, after a quick takeover in August as the nation's military and government collapsed and U.S. troops withdrew?
6. In what mountain chain, which is the longest in the world, would you find the tallest palm trees on Earth?
7. What is the economic term for when prices rise and money buys less -- a condition which has been elevated this year in America and some other countries?
8. A $981 million NASA mission aims to study a swarm of asteroids that follows the same orbit as what planet?
9. In Príncipe, an island nation off the west coast of Africa, efforts are underway to conserve bees by ending what traditional but controversial practice?
10. What social media company announced this week that it would "pause" its effort to develop a version of its app for children under age 13?
