CNN 10 - October 1, 2021

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

October 1, 2021

BLURBS

1. Name the specific island (in Spain's Canary Islands) where the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to erupt this week, prompting thousands of evacuations.

2. In what nation, which is the only one in South America to border both the Pacific and the Caribbean, does a CNN Hero help provide electricity and clean water to rural areas?

3. What European nation had thousands of empty gasoline pumps this week after a tanker driver shortage and panic buying contributed to a fuel crisis?

Read More