CNN —

Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

The official start of fall saw readers buying products to look more refreshed, make their homes more eco-friendly and hold onto grilling season for just a little bit longer. From earbuds to reusable food wraps, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in September.

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths ($22.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths

Absorbent, reusable Swedish dishcloths help you keep the kitchen clean without all the waste. Just give the cloths a rinse (or even a spin in the washing machine) when they’re dirty and they’ll be good to use all over again.

Anker Nano II 65W USB C Charger ($49.99; amazon.com)

Anker Anker Nano II 65W USB C Charger

With its extreme portability and impressive power, Anker’s tiny charger is a must-have tech accessory. Looking for something even smaller? Check out the Nano’s 30W model ($33.99; amazon.com).

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask ($9.98; amazon.com)

Mavogel Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

Readers continue to love the comfortable, breathable design of this light-blocking eye mask, which our reviewer named the best sleep mask of 2021.

Drill Brush Power Scrubbers ($14.95, originally $18,95; amazon.com)

Amazon Drill Brush Power Scrubbers

These brush heads make deep cleaning grout, sinks, baseboards and tubs as easy as clicking a button. They’re safe for nearly all bathroom surfaces and attach directly to most cordless drills.

Apple AirPods Pro ($197, originally $249; amazon.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Pro

Right now you can save more than $50 on the bestselling AirPods Pro, whose great sound and seamless syncing make them the best wireless earbuds for Apple users.

Braun Digital No-Touch Forehead Thermometer (from $52.99; amazon.com)

Braun Braun Digital No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

Braun’s reliable thermometer is our pick for the best thermometer of 2021 and a smart investment for cold and flu season.

Olay Vitamin C Brightening Eye Cream ($19.98, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Olay Olay Vitamin C Brightening Eye Cream

Free-radical fighting vitamin C is one of the best ingredients for tackling dark circles. Olay combines it here with vitamin B, caffeine and optical brighteners to smooth and nourish the delicate skin under your eyes.

Command Broom and Mop Grippers ($12.35; amazon.com)

Command Command Broom and Mop Grippers

These Command Grippers are an ingenious way to organize your home: just stick ‘em to the wall to make better use of vertical storage space.

Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Spray ($8.92, originally $9.69; amazon.com)

Hawaiian Tropic Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Spray

We love Hawaiian Tropic’s excellent sunscreen because it absorbs quickly, smells great and features a convenient locking cap to prevent spills.

Apple AirTag ($29; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN Apple AirTag

These tiny trackers are simply a no-brainer for iPhone users — and they’re also a smart investment for students prone to misplacing their keys, wallets or bags.

Weetiee Grill Brush and Scraper ($19.94, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Weetiee Weetiee Grill Brush and Scraper

There’s no rule that says you can’t grill well into the fall! Keep your grill in tip-top shape with this bristle-free cleaner, which has more than 6,000 5-star ratings.

Anker Powerline II USB-C to lightning cable ($14.99; amazon.com)

Anker Anker Powerline II USB-C to lightning cable

This strong and reliable cable from Anker is our pick for the best lightning cable of 2021.

Kona Bristle Free BBQ Grill Brush ($19.95; amazon.com)

CNN Kona Bristle Free BBQ Grill Brush

Kona’s brush features three rows of coils to get your grill gleaming in no time. It also comes with a five-year manufacturer’s warranty. No wonder we named it the best grill brush of 2021.

T-fal Anodized Titanium Nonstick 12-inch Fry Pan ($43.51; amazon.com)

T-fal T-fal Anodized Titanium Nonstick 12-inch Fry Pan

We love T-fal’s pan durable pan for its versatility: the nonstick surface make it great for stir frying, cooking eggs and so forth, while its deep sides can handle things like rice and stews.

Anker Life Soundcore A1 True Wireless Earbuds ($49.99; amazon.com)

Anker Anker Life Soundcore A1 True Wireless Earbuds

With more than 2,500 5-star ratings and up to 35 hours of battery life, these make for a great pair of earbuds at an even greater price.

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap ($39.79; amazon.com)

Katchy Katchy Indoor Insect Trap

This is a safe and effective way to combat flies, mosquitos and gnats that find their way indoors. Says CNN Underscored’s Stephanie Griffin, “I’m shocked (and slightly grossed out) at how many bugs it has caught in just a few short days of using it.”

Honeywell Quietset Whole Room HYF290B Tower Fan ($63.99; amazon.com)

Suzanne Kattau Honeywell Quietset Whole Room HYF290B Tower Fan

Honeywell’s sleek and quiet tower fan features eight cooling settings and is powerful enough to use in large rooms — making it our favorite fan of 2021.

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds ($49.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

EarFun EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds

These are our choice for the best budget earbuds around, thanks to their impressive battery life and sound quality that’s comparable to much (much) more expensive models.

Bee’s Wrap Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps, Set of 3 ($17.99; amazon.com)

Bee's Wrap Bee's Wrap Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps, Set of 3

An eco-friendly swap for cling wrap, these reusable beeswax wraps are perfect for keeping food fresh without the waste.

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control ($29.98; amazon.com)

Chamberlain Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control

Chamberlain’s gadget lets you control your garage door from anywhere via your phone, making it a fantastic addition to your smart home.