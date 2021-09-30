CNN —

It’s time to transition into fall, and that chill in the air means one (okay two) things: Jackets and fleece. One of the best brands for both is a favorite of ours, The North Face, so with the forthcoming cooler months in mind, we found the best jackets and fleece to keep you cozy all season. We selected only the top rated (meaning above 90% positive reviews from shoppers) and bestselling products, so take a look if you’re in the market for a cozy fall topper.

Fleece

​​Women’s Denali 2 Hoodie ($199; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Women's Denali 2 Hoodie

A classic look from the brand, this highly-rated fleece works as a lightweight jacket in the fall, and zips into the brand’s heavier coats for winter layering and comes in three colorways.

Women’s Osito ¼ Zip Hoodie ($109; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Women's Osito ¼ Zip Hoodie

What’s better than a fleece? We think it’s an extra-fuzzy fleece, like this slightly cropped hoodie. Available in four rich colors, this is the perfect city fleece.

Women’s Cragmont Fleece Jacket ($149; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Women's Cragmont Fleece Jacket

Both a jacket and a fleece, and available in four mixed textures, this fleece is a cold-weather favorite for good reason. Made with a 100% recycled fabric, this jacket is a no-brainer to throw on for when temperatures drop.

Women’s Cragmont Fleece Snap ($97.30, originally $139; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Women's Cragmont Fleece Snap

Super warm and available in three colors, this bestselling fleece is one of our favorite pieces from North Face — and it’s on sale — this cozy sherpa can run a bit large, so shop accordingly.

Women’s City Standard Micro-Fleece ¼ Zip ($99; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Women's City Standard Micro-Fleece ¼ Zip.

A chic fleece? Yes, it’s possible, with this high collared pull-over that has a relaxed fit and on-seam pockets for all the stuff you need to stash.

Men’s Sherpa Patrol Full Zip Hoodie ($149; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Men's Sherpa Patrol Full Zip Hoodie

We couldn’t pull a list of fleece together without a hoodie, and this one is lined with ultra cozy sherpa fleece to make it even more comfy for the fall months. Available in three neutrals, this hoodie also has kangaroo pockets to keep your hands warm too.

Men’s Denali 2 Jacket ($179; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Men's Denali 2 Jacket

This relaxed fit jacket is the new, relaxed version of the iconic fleece you’ve probably owned at least once in your life. Like many other North Face fleeces, it integrates easily into a bigger coat, and has a hem cinch to keep you cozy.

Men’s Highrail Fleece Jacket ($149; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Men's Highrail Fleece Jacket

This heavyweight, cotton-knit jacket with a Sherpa fleece lining is the perfect mid-weight fleece to toss on as fall becomes chillier. Available in four neutral colorways, one rave review described it as “cozy and comfy, perfect for fall and winter.”

Men’s Wayroute Pullover Hoodie ($100; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Men's Wayroute Pullover Hoodie

Another highly-rated hoodie, this pullover will keep you warm when there’s a cool breeze in the air with Power Grid fleece, and a hood that covers up your neck nice and snug.

Coats and Jackets

Women’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket ($280; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Women's 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket

With 97% positive reviews from shoppers, ‘90s kids will definitely remember this classic two color jacket you can take from the city streets to a mountain hike. It has the oversize logo you love and water-resistant ripstop fabric and oversized baffles for warmth, so you’ll always stay dry and stylish.

Women’s Shelbe Raschel Hoodie ($149; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Women's Shelbe Raschel Hoodie

Available in seven colors and extended sizes, this hooded jacket is wind and water repellant, keeping you warm and dry on your fall adventures.

Men’s Gordon Lyons Shacket ($109; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Men's Gordon Lyons Shacket

Nothing says fall like a classic barn jacket, and this version from North Face, available in five colorways, has 100% positive reviews from shoppers. Reinforced patches on the back of the arms add durability, and pockets add extra storage.

Men’s Allproof Stretch Jacket ($149; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Men's Allproof Stretch Jacket

This water and wind proof jacket is made with a material that has built in stretch, making it not only stylish — in four neutral colors — but extremely functional.

Men’s Apex Canyonwall Eco Vest ($79; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Men's Apex Canyonwall Eco Vest

Clearly, this vest gives major “startup guy” vibes, but the reality is you see the simple, classic vests on a lot of people because they’re the perfect transitional piece. Available in three muted colors, and extended sizes, the eco vest features lots of pockets and protection against the wind.

Men’s Class V Pullover ($89; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Men's Class V Pullover

Everyone can use a casual, water-repellent jacket, and this stylish version will keep you dry wherever you are, as it folds up tight for easy packing. Available in yellow, green and black, this jacket will have you ready for your next adventure.

Hoodies and sweatshirts

Women’s Half Dome Pullover Hoodie ($55; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Women's Half Dome Pullover Hoodie

We love throwing on a hoodie in the fall, and this classic logo hoodie will look great paired with shorts on a cool evening, and with joggers when the weather turns cooler. Available in six colors, the hoodie comes with a kangaroo pocket on the front.

Women’s Canyonlands Pullover Crop ($85; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Women's Canyonlands Pullover Crop

This modern styled version of the classic hoodie is made from a smooth-faced fleece and is available in six colors. The midweight pullover has a reverse coil zip pocket on the front, and a city cut that keeps it looking chic.

Men’s Coordinates Pullover Hoodie ($65; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Men's Coordinates Pullover Hoodie

A slightly tweaked version of the classic North Face hoodie, this version comes in five neutral and jewel-tone colors and has the relaxed style of the original. The update? A message overlaying the logo about exploring — it’s a total vibe.

Men’s Canyonlands Hoodie ($89; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Men's Canyonlands Hoodie

Available in five fall heathered colorways, this durable midweight hoodie features a full coverage hood and is so soft — meaning it doesn’t sacrifice your ability to move to keep you warm.