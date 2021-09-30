CNN —

If you haven’t tried dermaplaning yet, you’ve probably at least heard of it — I first heard it mentioned on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” of all places. For those who are unfamiliar, “Dermaplaning is basically shaving the face to both exfoliate the skin and remove fine hairs,” explains New York City dermatologist Dr. Hadley King. Basically, by aiming a blade at a 45-degree angle and dragging it slowly across your skin, you’re removing dead cells, scar tissue and other debris that may be making your skin’s surface look uneven.

Meanwhile, it’s no secret that some women opt to shave for hair removal purposes: Some may be looking to remove vellus hair, the nearly invisible peach fuzz we all have on our faces that can often show up on camera in close-ups, or tame eyebrow and upper lip hair.

As many look to take better skin and hair removal into their own hands, Jill, a product that’s all over TikTok and Instagram, has set out to normalize female facial shaving — whether it’s to remove hair or achieve a more glowy complexion. We put it to the test below.

The rundown

Jill sells its signature Glow Starter Kit, which contains everything you need to begin shaving your face, on its site: Normally, you can opt to order the kit alone for $24.99, or get the kit and a monthly subscription for $8 to start, plus $6.80 per month for additional razors. However, starting today through Oct. 14, you can get 20% off your purchase with the code CNNJILL20.

Jill Starter Kit ($20, originally $24.99; tryjill.com )

Jill Starter Kit + Monthly Shave Plan ($6.40, originally $8, plus $6.80 per month for a subscription; tryjill.com)

Tanya Edwards/CNN

The kit comes in an adorable pink tube that says “Jill” on the side. Inside, you’ll find two differently angled razors. There’s a petite blade for your eyebrows and upper lip, and a wide, flat blade for your cheeks and forehead, along with a pretty handle and a small cloth “Gunk Pad.” Jill suggests shaving your face for hair removal and exfoliation every other week, so if you subscribe, you’ll get new razors that align with that routine — Jill strongly recommends using the razors only once.

Another thing to love about the Jill razor system? Less plastic and waste. Instead of buying an entirely new razor and throwing the whole thing out every time you shave, you’re just replacing the small blades before each shaving session — and it’s incredibly easy; they pop right in and out.

The lowdown

I followed the instructions, cleansing first, then applying a facial oil (I used Herbivore Botanicals Orchid Facial Oil; you can also use a shaving cream) and pulling the facial skin taut and holding the razor at a 45-degree angle. Using short, gentle strokes, you lightly run the edge of the razor along the surface of your face in the direction your hair grows and then do any detail work needed on your eyebrows and upper lip with the smaller blade.

(If you’re experiencing irritation, Dr. King suggests proceeding carefully, saying, “If you have active inflammation from conditions such as eczema, acne, rosacea or seborrheic dermatitis, then I would avoid dermaplaning in these areas.” Also, avoid shaving over any raised moles.)

Tanya Edwards/CNN

I’m not particularly hirsute, so the longer blade didn’t really remove any hair; however, I could feel and see dead skin being removed as I stroked my face with the razor. You use the provided cloth “gunk wiper” to clean the blade of skin and hair every few strokes. Since I was in need of an eyebrow touch-up, I was excited to take the smaller blade to that area, and it quickly removed the strays growing between my brows.

I didn’t do too much aftercare after I finished shaving, as I’d used my regular facial oil to keep my skin slippery while shaving. Since my skin felt fresh, I dabbed on my regular gel moisturizer and started my daily makeup routine.

Tanya Edwards/CNN

Jill promises more than just hair removal, and it delivers. “Dermaplaning offers gentle physical exfoliation of the surface of the skin, and it removes fine hairs. It offers the benefits of exfoliation,” Dr. King says, and while I believed her, I wasn’t ready for the result. My skin felt softer after just one use, and as Jill promised, my makeup went on much smoother. I normally spritz my skin with a little Caudalie Beauty Elixir and use a few drops of Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint for coverage, and it went on so smoothly!

One concern I had when trying the Jill system was what it would do to my hair follicles. Specifically, would I grow more hair if I tried to remove it? Jill says no, and Dr. King agrees. “This is a myth. The characteristics of the hair are determined by the cells at the base of the hair follicle and you are not changing their genetic programming by shaving. I think people believe it because of their experience feeling stubble after shaving, which is because of the cut edge of the hair.”

Bottom line

If you’re looking for an easy way to deal with facial hair at home, or if you want to up your exfoliation game, the Jill system is a great option. Since first using the Jill long blade, my skin feels softer and dewier, and I’ve kept using the small blade to tend to my eyebrows. I will probably keep seeing a professional to tend to my eyebrows and skin long term, but in between spa visits, Jill is staying part of my monthly routine.