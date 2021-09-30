CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on Apple AirPods Max, Oxo gadgets and savings on Marmot. All that and more below.

Apple AirPods Max ($469.99, originally $549; woot.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Max

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Woot! right now for Prime users. AirPods Max are down to $469.99 in pink and green — about $80 off their usual price, and all you have to do is log in to your Prime account. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; it’s already selling out quick.y

Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6 Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker ($99, originally $149.99; bestbuy.com)

Instant Pot Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6 Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

The Instant Pot is so much more than just an incredibly popular pressure cooker — it also bakes, braises, sautees, and more. This 6-quart model in particular can also connect to Wi-Fi, allowing you to pair your Instant Pot with your smartphone and control your cooking remotely. You can also prepare meals in advance with the delayed start function. But don’t sleep on this deal — it’s only available today.

Marmot Marmot

Whether you’re getting ready for your next outdoor adventure or simply want to stock up on new gear, Marmot has you covered. Right now the brand is offering up to 60% off a variety of items for its latest sale, plus an additional 25% off select items. Eco jackets, winter coats and more are all included in the sale, so take this opportunity to upgrade the quality of your adventure gear at a reasonable price.

OXO OXO

Whether you’re looking to freshen up your kitchen gadgets or need new storage solutions to keep your cooking space organized, Macy’s latest sale on Oxo products is the best time to stock up. The best-selling brand known for its durability and versatility is currently up to 60% off, with an additional 25% off select products when you use the code VIP. Add a new gadget to your cart, or snag some early holiday gifts while supplies last.

Sun Joe SPX3500 Max Electric Pressure Washer ($149.99, originally $244.99; woot.com)

Sun Joe Sun Joe SPX3500 Max Electric Pressure Washer

Have a big cleaning project that needs tackling? Woot!’s latest Sun Joe deals have you covered. The Sun Joe SPX3500 Max Electric Pressure Washer is down to $149.99 for today only. Both washers can expertly remove dirt and grime from large surfaces like homes, cars, driveways, RVs, decks and more, with powerful motors that get the job done in no time at all.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Solo Stove Bonfire ($240, originally $349.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Bonfire

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is offering some extra fall savings on the fan-favorite Bonfire to help you get those marshmallows roasting. For $240 when you use the promo code STEVEO, down from the original $349.99, you can get this smokeless portable fire pit with a 360-degree Airflow Design made to ensure even heating. The Bonfire is also made from stainless steel for added durability and requires minimal cleanup when you’re done using it.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell ($109.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

Eufy Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

Protect your home for less now that the Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is now on sale at Amazon. Record video of the outside of your home with HD resolution while being able to speak to visitors in real time with a two-way radio. With smart AI technology that can detect body forms, you’ll only get alerted when a human is at your door. Right now when you clip the coupon on Amazon, you’ll get an additional $10 off the sale price.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Aerogarden Harvest 360 Indoor Garden ($83.99, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Aerogarden Aerogarden Harvest 360 Indoor Garden

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this deal on an Aerogarden Harvest 360 Indoor Garden, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space — for just $83.99. The ultra-popular Aerogarden also comes with a Gourmet Herb Seed Kit so you can start cultivating your new crops ASAP. Just be sure to shop soon, since Aerogardens often sell out quickly when they’re on sale.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Cuisinart Clermont Pellet Grill and Smoker ($597, originally $797; walmart.com)

Walmart Cuisinart Clermont Pellet Grill and Smoker

Save $200 with this massive rollback on Cuisinart’s bestselling grill and smoker. Not only is this model incredibly versatile, with 1,400 square inches of cooking space and a sear zone, the French-style doors allow you to watch food as it cooks. Adjustable interior racks mean you can accommodate foods of all sizes, while the wraparound work surface makes food prep easy.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

Reebok’s latest sitewide sale is on now in time for a new season, which means markdowns on more than 300 items. Use the code FALL50 to take 50% off full-price styles, including a wide range of running sneakers and everyday shoe styles. With this savings, you can afford to get after those fall fitness goals in style.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Refurbished Bose Products

Bose Bose

Certified refurbished products from Bose are now up to 50% off at eBay. You’ll find discounts on items like our pick for most comfortable over-ear headphones, the Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700, alongside earbuds, soundbars, Bluetooth speakers and more, while supplies last.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

World Market

World Market World Market

World Market is currently having a massive furniture blowout ahead of the fall season. You can find a variety of furniture styles up to 40% off, with accent chairs, desks, storage units, bookshelves and more all in the mix. This sale is the perfect opportunity to transform your home for cozy season.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Warehouse Sale is going on now, so you can upgrade your pots and pans for up to 60% off.

Shop a variety of items on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub, Breville are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Tile

Tile Tile

Keep track of all your stuff with these deals on Tile trackers. Right now, models like the Mate, Mate Slim, Pro and more are available in packs or individually for as low as $4.99. The Tile uses Bluetooth to pair with an app on your phone, helping you locate lost items by playing a musical alarm. Grab them now before they sell out.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Cocoon by Sealy

Cocoon by Sealy Cocoon by Sealy

Looking for a mattress? You’re in luck — Cocoon by Sealy is currently offering 35% off its Cocoon Chill and Chill Hybrid mattresses, this weekend only. Both mattress types are made with a premium stretch-knit cover which better absorbs and dissipates heat to keep you from overheating. And to make the deal even better, you’ll get two free pillows and a free sheets set with your purchase.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Herman Miller Aeron Chairs (starting at $803; ebay.com)

Herman Miller Herman Miller Aeron Chairs

The Aeron Chair by Herman Miller is not only incredibly aesthetically pleasing; it’s also comfortable for everyday use in your home office. But that level of quality usually comes with a steep price tag — until today. Currently, eBay is offering up to 49% off one of our top office chair picks, both new and used. Hurry over to the site if you want to take advantage of this offer; it’ll be gone before you know it.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Kate Spade Surprise Sale

Kate Spade Kate Spade Surprise Sale

A new season calls for a new handbag, thanks to the deals at Kate Spade’s latest Surprise Sale. Right now select styles at the retailer are up to 75% off for a limited time, plus you can save on bundled bags and wallets or jewelry pairings with code MAKEITTWO. It’s the perfect opportunity to gift yourself a new look for the next time you step outside.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.