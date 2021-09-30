Judge suspends vaccine passports in Rio de Janeiro, declaring them 'divisive'

Sao Paulo (CNN) A Rio de Janeiro judge ruled Wednesday to suspend "vaccine passports" in the city, saying that they are too divisive for society.

The city's vaccine pass had been in effect since September 15. Anyone hoping to visit communal facilities, such as gyms, museums and tourist venues, has been required to show proof of vaccination.

"The decree [to implement vaccine passports] divides society into two types: the vaccinated and the unvaccinated , preventing the unvaccinated from circulating freely," Judge Paulo Rangel said.

Rangel described the decree as "tyrannical," saying it seeks to "control people" by dictating "who walks and does not walk in the streets of the city."

Rio's vaccine pass system was introduced under Mayor Eduardo Paes. The municipal government has said that it will fight the suspension in the Supreme Federal Court.

