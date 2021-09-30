Pope Francis issues prayers for Nigeria following spate of killings and kidnappings

Nigeria (CNN) Pope Francis has condemned the spate of killings and kidnappings in northern Nigeria and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to guarantee the safety of all Nigerian citizens.

Francis expressed his solidarity with Nigerians after 34 people were killed in villages in the north-western state of Kaduna on Sunday.

"I pray for those who have died, for the injured and for the entire Nigerian population. Pope Francis said during his Wednesday's General Audience at the Vatican City.

The head of the Catholic church described the attacks as senseless killings of Nigerians by suspected jihadists and noted that massacres were not only happening in southern Kaduna, but all over the country.

"I learnt with pain the news of the armed attacks that took place last Sunday against the villages of Madamai Abun in northern Nigeria...I hope that the country always guarantees the safety of all its citizens," he said.

