'Horned crocodile-faced hell heron' is one of two new Isle of Wight dinosaur discoveries

(CNN) While the Isle of Wight may be better suited for tourists these days, it was once "Dinosaur Island."

Its fossil discoveries on the island off the south coast of England has led it to be known as the UK's dinosaur capital.

Now, researchers have uncovered two previously unknown species of predatory dinosaurs called spinosaurids, armed with crocodile-like skulls that helped them hunt down prey in the water as well as on land.

Fossil collectors found pieces belonging to two skulls, and a team from the island's Dinosaur Isle Museum discovered tail bones on the beach, dating back to the Early Cretaceous period 125 million years ago. The fossils will soon be on display at the Dinosaur Isle Museum.

"This is the rarest and most exciting find I've made in over 30 years of fossil collecting," said fossil collector Brian Foster in a statement shared in a University of Southampton release.

