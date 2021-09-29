Tropical depression in Atlantic on verge of being named Victor

(CNN) A tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic is on the verge of being named Victor, the second to last name on this year's list -- a feat that's reserved for only the most active hurricane seasons.

The National Hurricane Center initiated advisories Wednesday morning on the latest tropical depression to form, maintaining the momentum of our super-charged tropical season.

Tropical Depression Twenty forms over the eastern tropical Atlantic. Expected to strengthen during the next few days, but not forecast to affect land. See https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for details. pic.twitter.com/TkcgL9u3ak — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 29, 2021

Located several hundred miles south of the Cape Verde islands, this newly formed tropical depression off the west coast of Africa, has been designated TD Twenty with sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. It is forecast to track northwest and continue to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days.

Fortunately, the storm is not expected to threaten land.

As the tropical depression becomes better organized, the NHC will designate it Victor. It appears to be victor-iously overcoming the influence of another tropical disturbance to its southwest.

