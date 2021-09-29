A family says their neighbor plays recordings of racial slurs and monkey noises. Police say that's 'not criminally actionable'

(CNN) When the Martinez family moved into their new home in Virginia Beach, Virginia, five years ago, they had dreams of raising their children and making a life in their new neighborhood cul-de-sac.

"The minute we found this home, I loved it," Jannique Martinez told CNN. "It was everything I envisioned for my family and for raising my kids in a nice, quiet neighborhood."

Now Martinez, who is Black, says a neighbor's music, racial slurs, blinking lights and monkey sounds have made her family's lives miserable.

"I'm not going to lie, if I had any imagination it would be like this, we would have not bought this house. I would never sign up for this," she said.

According to Martinez, the harassment began with blinking lights.

