(CNN) Novant Health, a North Carolina not-for-profit system of 15 medical centers with more than 2,300 physicians, said this week it had terminated roughly 175 employees for non-compliance with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination program.

More than 99% of Novant Health team members chose compliance, company President and CEO Carl Armato said in a statement.

"I am thrilled that the vast majority of team members gave Novant Health's patients and visitors, as well as our team members, better protection against COVID-19 by complying with our vaccination mandate," said Amato.

"Out of more than 35,000 team members, fewer than 200 across more than 800 locations opted to leave rather than comply with the vaccination mandate."

Last week, approximately 375 employees had been confirmed to be non-compliant and were given the opportunity to comply over a five-day period, while on unpaid suspension, before facing termination this week, Novant said.

Read More