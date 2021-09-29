A man died from rabies after waking up to a bat in his room. It's Illinois' first human case of the virus in nearly 70 years

(CNN) A man in northeastern Illinois died from rabies about a month after apparently being infected by a bat he found in his room, marking the first human case of the virus in the state since 1954, health officials said Tuesday.

The man, who was in his 80s, woke up last month and found a bat on his neck in his Lake County, Illinois, home. After the bat tested positive for rabies, the man declined postexposure treatment, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said in a news release

About a month after his exposure, the man started suffering from neck pain, headache, numbness in his fingers, difficulty controlling his arms and trouble speaking, health officials said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday confirmed the man's diagnosis after testing at its lab.

Wildlife experts found a bat colony in the man's home, IDPH said.

