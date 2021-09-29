Three former fraternity members at Washington State University plead guilty to providing alcohol at party where pledge died

(CNN) Three former members of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, have entered guilty pleas for providing alcohol at an initiation event where a pledge died.

Sam Martinez, 19, died of alcohol poisoning in November 2019, according to the Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Maxwell Rovegno, Cameron Thomas and Nolan Valcik pleaded guilty to one count of furnishing liquor to a minor; they were not accused of supplying alcohol directly to Martinez.

All three were sentenced to serve one day in jail, pay a $500 fine and spend eight months on supervised probation, according to Whitman County District Court records. They also are ordered to complete alcohol and drug information school and a DUI victim's impact panel.

By law , the charge, a gross misdemeanor, carries a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail and/or up to a $5,000 fine.

