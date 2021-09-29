Police gunfire likely killed 8-year-old girl outside Pennsylvania football stadium, DA says

(CNN) Gunshots that killed an 8-year-old girl and wounded three other people after a suburban Philadelphia high school football game last month were fired "with near certainty" by local police officers, according to the Delaware County District Attorney.

Fanta Bility was killed on August 27 when a verbal confrontation between a group of young men escalated into gunfire near the entrance to the Academy Park High School stadium, Jack Stollsteimer, the district attorney, said in a statement Monday.

The gunfire erupted about the same time that spectators were leaving, and three police officers standing opposite the exit opened fire after a car turned onto the street "directly in front of the officers," Stollsteimer said.

"Our initial ballistics analysis has concluded with near certainty that four of the five gunshot victims, including Fanta Bility, were tragically struck by shots fired by the Sharon Hill police officers. We await final forensic reports," the DA said in a statement after meeting with the Bility family and their attorney.

The DA's criminal investigation division has identified suspects involved in the initial confrontation and arrests were expected. Stollsteimer said he petitioned the county's president judge to impanel an investigative grand jury to consider evidence and possible criminal charges against the officers.

Read More