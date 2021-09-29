Sarah Everard's murderer kidnapped her using police warrant and handcuffs

London (CNN) Wayne Couzens, the former police officer who has admitted to the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, used a police warrant and handcuffs to deceive her into getting into his car, prosecutors said Wednesday at a London sentencing hearing.

Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, went missing on the evening of March 3 after leaving a friend's house in Clapham, south London. Her remains were found days later -- more than 50 miles from where she was last seen -- inside a builder's bag in woodland near Ashford, Kent.

Couzens was later arrested at his home in Kent, close to where Everard's body had been found. Prosecutors said in July that Everard and Couzens "were total strangers to each other" before he abducted her from the roadside.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Tom Little told the Old Bailey that Couzens lured Everard into the car by "handcuffing her as well as showing her his warrant card."

Little also detailed what eyewitnesses to the kidnapping saw, saying they observed Couzens handcuff Everard, who appeared compliant and had her head down. They thought he was an undercover police officer arresting a woman.

Wayne Couzens seen in a handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police.

