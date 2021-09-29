Unvaccinated players who miss games won't get paid, NBA says

(CNN) For months, NBA stars and executives have pushed for every player to get vaccinated. Though 90% of the league is vaccinated, according to a CNN source, there are still a few holdouts -- and it could cost them.

Unvaccinated NBA players who do not comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for the games they miss, announced Mike Bass, the NBA's executive president of communications, on Wednesday.

The rule mainly affects unvaccinated players on the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors, as both New York and San Francisco require players to be vaccinated, barring any religious exemptions. (Last week, the New York Knicks announced the team was fully vaccinated .) If players remain unvaccinated, they cannot compete in home games, and Wednesday's announcement confirms that missing play will also mean less money.

The cities' vaccination policies do not apply to players from visiting teams who compete at their arenas.

Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins is among the league's holdouts. "I'm just going to keep fighting for what I believe and for what I believe is right," he said when asked about his stance on the issue on Monday. "What's right to one person, isn't right to the other and vice versa."

