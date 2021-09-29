Psychologist John Duffy, author of "Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety," practices in Chicago. He specializes in work with teens, parents, couples and families.

(CNN) I walk by a grammar school on my way to work. The first day tends to be a big deal, moms parading to the school with kids in tow, cameras flashing to capture the moment. I noticed the first day this year was a bit more celebratory than years past, no doubt a result of missing the annual milestone due to the pandemic in 2020.

I also noted the presence of dads, far more than I had ever seen before. They were on the fringes of the crowd, a bit unsure of their role in the event, awkwardly talking to each other. But there they were, trying to be a part of the first-day celebrations.

I'm noticing the men in my therapy practice also trying to awkwardly fit into their children's lives more than they have before. One client, a father of four kids ranging in age from 16 to 6, has been the "heavy" in the family, enforcer of the household rules. Otherwise, he has spent the majority of his time working at his demanding, labor-intensive job. Parenting has been almost exclusively the domain of his wife.

The pandemic changed that dynamic quickly. Working from home was a revelation to him, and he quickly became aware of all that had been missing for him in terms of being an active part of family life , playing and connecting with his kids. He wants to find ways to engage with his children, which he is finding rather difficult.

Many men I'm working with have expressed a similar wish to be more involved in parenting and family life, but they are unsure how to accomplish these goals.