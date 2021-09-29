(CNN) Sheriff Tiraspol produced one of the greatest upsets in Champions League history on Tuesday, defeating 13-time winner Real Madrid in its own back yard.

The Moldovan minnow, only founded in 1997 and made up of an eclectic group of players, clinched a famous 2-1 win at the Bernabéu thanks to Sebastien Thill's last-minute stunner.

Uzbek midfielder Jasurbek Yakhshiboev opened the scoring in the first half with his first Champions League goal, before Karim Benzema drew Real level from the penalty spot just after the hour mark.

Sheriff's Greek goalkeeper Giorgos Athanasiadis produced the game of his life, coming up with no less than 10 saves as Real Madrid time and again failed to get the better of him from open play.

With the clock ticking down and the match heading for a draw -- which in itself would have been a historic result -- Thill produced a stunning half-volley from outside of the area to send shockwaves around Europe.

