CNN —

Java lovers, roasting enthusiasts and caffeine connoisseurs alike, today marks the start of a holiday crafted just for you: National Coffee Day. And fortunately, today isn’t just an excuse to bust out your favorite brew method or try a new roast — it’s also a day to save big on beans, coffee makers, accessories and just about everything else related to a good cup of joe.

Starting today through Oct. 1 — which marks the start of International Coffee Day — a slew of beloved coffee brands are holding online promotions to help you celebrate this week and beyond. Whether you’re a drip master, swear by cold brew or have a semi-unhealthy attachment to your French Press, there’s a deal out there for you.

Here are some of the best promotions that are going on now through Friday, with a few that are exclusive to Underscored readers. (You’re very welcome.)

Atlas Coffee Club

Atlas Coffee Club, an amazing coffee subscription box that delivers single origin coffee from around the globe right to your door, is looking to keep you caffeinated for National Coffee Day. Right now, when you use the Underscored-exclusive code CNNCOFFEE, you’ll get your first bag of coffee free. After that, you might just be hooked.

Bulletproof

Bulletproof, known for its cult-favorite coffee offering sustained energy, is currently discounting its coffee and coffee-related products by 30%. If you spend over $35, you’ll also get free shipping on your order.

Corkcicle

Need a new mug or flashy coffee cup? Corkcicle has you covered with 20% off all coffee mugs when you use the code COFFEEDAY20 at checkout.

Godiva

The maker of some of the most delicious chocolate out there is offering 20% off packaged coffee when you use the code COFFEE.

Keurig Keurig

Gourmet Gift Baskets

The brand is offering 15% off coffee-themed gift baskets when you use the code COFFEE through Oct. 15.

Keurig

Keurig lovers, get ready to stock up on pods for less. Snag $3 off each box of pods when you use the code COFFEEDAY21. And to make this offer even more special, Underscored readers can get an additional 20% off beverages today through Oct. 1 when you use the code CNNCOZY20.

Mistobox

Online coffee subscription service Mistobox is helping you celebrate both National and International Coffee Day with $15 off every sale for Underscored readers when you use the code CNNCOFFEE, now through Oct. 1.

Ninja

Ninja just launched the Ninja DualBrew Pro Speciality Coffee System that can brew both pods and full pots of coffee, and when you buy that new brewer today through Oct. 4, you’ll get a free limited-edition bag of Ninja Pro Blend coffee.

Starting on Oct.1, the sales will continue with 20% off on the Ninja DualBrew Pro Speciality Coffee System.

Partners Coffee

Partners Coffee lovers, take note — the brand is offering 10% off all coffee and tea orders when you use the code DISCOVER, now through Oct. 3. You can also snag 15% off your first two orders with the code FRESH.

Peet's Coffee Peet's Coffee

Peet’s Coffee

The beloved coffee brand is offering Underscored readers a special extension in its 25% off coffee beans promotion which can be redeemed now through Oct. 1 when you use the code CNNPEETS25.

Rise Brewing Co.

The company known for making nitro cold brews to-go and organic oat milks is offering 15% off sitewide, plus free shipping on all orders when you use the code AFFILIATE15.

Super Coffee

Super Coffee is offering 20% off on a select variety of bundles, including the Super Coffee Variety Pack, the Super Coffee Grounds Variety Pack and the Super Pods Variety Pack, now through Sept. 30.

Volcanica Coffee

Take 12% off your entire purchase at Volcanica Coffee when you use the code COFFEEDAY21 today through Oct. 3.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.