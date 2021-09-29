CNN —

A new season paints the world in a fresh palette. Use Mother Nature’s backdrop as inspiration to refresh your makeup collection. Not only will you elevate your look, you’ll also have a chance to toss out old, expired products and restock your cosmetics with new hues.

Believe it or not, makeup really does expire. Although the life span of common makeup staples depends on the formulation, when you opened it and how it’s stored, according to the Cleveland Clinic, you should replace most products after six months.

Start by perfecting your skin care routine and you’ll create a smooth canvas to work on. Make sure your base and concealer still match your skin tone, and then enjoy choosing new colours for lips, eyes and cheeks. Take your pick from these top products available across Canada and create a fall look you’ll love.

Skin care

C’est Moi Purifying Charcoal Clay Facial Mask ($28.09; amazon.ca)

Amazon C'est Moi Purifying Charcoal Clay Facial Mask

Beauty brand C’est Moi is now available at Canadian Walmart stores if you want to see the products in person. But for convenience and super-quick delivery times with Amazon’s Prime membership, pick up their charcoal clay face mask from Amazon. Suitable for sensitive skin, it removes impurities and creates a great base to play with makeup.

Vitamin C Serum + Dead Sea Minerals Makeup Remover Wipes ($15.39; ayambeautycare.com)

Ayam Beauty Vitamin C Serum + Dead Sea Minerals Makeup Remover Wipes

Remove makeup and impurities from the day, including waterproof mascara, to reveal clean skin and prep your face for night cream. These easy-to-use wipes also moisturize, detoxify and help with dark spots. You can choose charcoal or caviar formulations, all with the power of Dead Sea minerals.

Merlot Moonlight Radiance Night Cream ($26.97; amazon.ca)

Amazon Merlot Moonlight Radiance Night Cream

Once you have removed all your makeup, treat your skin before bed. This grapeseed-based brand harnesses the power of antioxidants to protect the skin from environmental damage. Wake up with smooth, fresh and hydrated skin, all ready to be made up!

Base

Covergirl + Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation ($12.99, originally $14.38; amazon.ca)

Amazon Covergirl + Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation

Once the summer months have passed, you might prefer slightly less sheer base coverage. This liquid foundation helps to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The hydrating cream contains vitamin C and evens skin tone while reducing discoloration.

Evio Cream Concealer ($8, originally $16; eviobeauty.com)

Evio Beauty Evio Cream Concealer

This hydrating concealer from Vancouver company Evio helps to correct, contour and highlight. The buildable coverage gives you total control over your look in five skin shades.

Made with antioxidant-rich hemp seed oil, it nourishes the skin as it provides even coverage.

MagicMinerals Deluxe AirBrush Foundation Set ($79.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon MagicMinerals Deluxe AirBrush Foundation Set

This three-step airbrush set creates a flawless base using a primer, foundation and finishing spray. You’ll also receive two of the brand’s Kabuki brushes, one regular and one slimline. Minimize enlarged pores, disguise fine lines and wrinkles, and cover blemishes.

MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 ($39; maccosmetics.ca)

Mac Cosmetics MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15

This iconic product from Canadian makeup powerhouse MAC is made in Canada and provides lightweight, shine-controlling coverage. Expect all-day, flawless polish with 24-hour wear. You’ll always be able to find your perfect and true colour with 60 available shades.

Eyes

YSL Couture Clutch Eye Shadow Palette ($153.84; yslbeautyus.com)

YSL Beauty YSL Couture Clutch Eyeshadow Palette

Treat yourself to this stunning eye shadow palette from Yves Saint Laurent that will look fabulous on your bathroom counter or in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups. The quilted faux leather clutch is available in two colour collections: Paris or Marrakech. It contains 10 colours in matte, shimmer and satin finishes.

MAC Jeremy Scott Collection Eye Shadow Palette ($44.90; amazon.ca)

Amazon MAC Jeremy Scott Collection Eye Shadow Palette

This limited-edition palette is designed to look like a boom box and contains 29 colours in satin and matte finishes. Made in collaboration with American fashion designer Jeremy Scott, it’s the only eye shadow collection you’ll need.

Clé De Peau Perfect Lash Mascara ($70; cledepeaubeaute.ca)

Clé De Peau Clé De Peau Perfect Lash Mascara

This luxury mascara from Clé De Peau provides a 360-degree coating on every single eyelash to create beautiful lashes. The mascara won’t rub off and lasts all day long. The specially designed squared brush ensures every lash is coated with the waterproof and smudge-proof formulation.

Maybelline New York The Falsies Volum’ Express Washable Mascara ($6.98, originally $9.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Maybelline New York The Falsies Volum' Express Washable Mascara

This budget-friendly makeup favourite creates beautiful full lashes with its pro-keratin fibre formulation. Your lashes will be boosted up to three times with this long-lasting waterproof mascara that will become a staple in your makeup bag.

Lips and cheeks

Birch Babe Lip & Cheek Tint in Backcountry Diva ($18; birchbabe.com)

Birch Babe Birch Babe Lip & Cheek Tint in Backcountry Diva

Choose all-natural makeup from Ontario-based company Birch Babe, which makes mascara as well as these lip and cheek tints. It’s made with herbs like comfrey, chamomile, yarrow, echinacea, sea buckthorn, calendula, rosemary and lemon balm and the natural moisturizing oils of rose hip, castor, vitamin E and shea butter. Choose from six different colour shades.

C’est Moi Give ‘Em Lip (& Cheek) Tinted Balm ($17.87; cestmoi.com)

C'est Moi C'est Moi Give 'Em Lip (& Cheek) Tinted Balm

Create a beautiful coordinating natural glow with these tinted balms that are designed for use on your cheeks and lips. Cruelty-free, vegan and dermatologically tested, they are as gentle on you as they are on the animal kingdom. Choose from three different shades, all made with cupuassu butter and blackberry seed oil.

YSL Tatouage Couture Metallics ($23.74, originally $47.48; yslbeautyus.com)

YSL Beauty YSL Tatouage Couture Metallics

This ultra-matte lip stain contains high pigment for lasting colour and coverage, with an angled brush for effortless application. The metallic look is modern and lasts for hours without having to reapply. It’s available in two colours, which look particularly beautiful on dark skin tones.

Bite Beauty Agave+ Lip Tint Tin ($7, originally $14; bitebeauty.com)

Bite Beauty Bite Beauty Agave+ Lip Tint Tin

This adorable cactus-themed tin contains a tinted lip balm made with agave nectar. Canadian brand Bite Beauty, founded in Toronto, produces cruelty-free and vegan makeup. The tint is available in five shades with coordinating tin designs.

Clé De Peau Limited-Edition Lipstick Cashmere Legend ($80; cledepeaubeaute.ca)

Clé De Peau Clé De Peau Limited-Edition Lipstick Cashmere Legend

Snatch up this limited-edition shade in a beautiful bright red from Clé De Peau Beauté. Stock up on a full range of new makeup products to benefit from the brand’s exclusive gift bonus: Spend $350 or more and receive your choice of a five-piece softening or clarifying gift. Level up to a $500 purchase and you’ll receive a full-size Lip Glorifier.

Tools and brushes

Jill Starter Kit ($13.44; tryjill.com)

Jill Jill Starter Kit

Jill Razor is on a mission to normalize female face shaving, and with over 300 million views on TikTok, the brand is well on its way to achieving that goal. Removing the fine hairs on the face helps makeup sit well and exfoliates the skin. It also removes dead skin cells and creates a smooth base.

EcoTools 360 Ultimate Blend ($10.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon EcoTools 360 Ultimate Blend

This three-piece set includes three soft-bristled brushes suitable for sensitive skin. Cruelty-free and made from recycled materials, the domed brushes create a perfectly blended finish for base, cheeks, contour or concealer.

I Heart You Cleansing Kit ($24.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon I Heart You Cleansing Kit

Easily remove makeup without pulling the skin using these incredibly soft, eco-friendly makeup remover pads. All you need is water, and you’ll be amazed at how easily every trace of makeup is dissolved. The five-piece kit comes with three reusable makeup remover pads, a spa headband to keep your hair out of the way and a mesh laundry bag to toss them all in the washer.