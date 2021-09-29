CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on a Solo Stove Bonfire, refurbished AirPods Pro and savings on an Aerogarden. All that and more below.

Solo Stove Bonfire ($240, originally $349.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Bonfire

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is offering some extra fall savings on the fan-favorite Bonfire to help you get those marshmallows roasting. For $240 when you use the promo code STEVEO, down from the original $349.99, you can get this smokeless portable fire pit with a 360-degree Airflow Design made to ensure even heating. The Bonfire is also made from stainless steel for added durability and requires minimal cleanup when you’re done using it.

Refurbished Apple AirPods Pro ($149.99, originally $249.99; woot.com)

Apple Refurbished Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back to a great price at Woot!. Right now you can score your very own pair of refurbished AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $149.99. Rest assured, the buds have been sanitized and tested to be in full working condition. Just be sure to shop before they sell out.

Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell ($109.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

Eufy Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

Protect your home for less now that the Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is now on sale at Amazon. Record video of the outside of your home with HD resolution, while being able to speak to visitors in real-time with a two-way radio. With smart AI technology that can detect body forms, you’ll only get alerted when a human is at your door. Right now when you clip the coupon on Amazon, you’ll get an additional $10 off the sale price.

Aerogarden Harvest 360 Indoor Garden ($83.99, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Aerogarden Aerogarden Harvest 360 Indoor Garden

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this deal on an Aerogarden Harvest 360 Indoor Garden, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space — for just $83.99. The ultra-popular Aerogarden also comes with a Gourmet Herb Seed Kit so you can start cultivating your new crops ASAP. Just be sure to shop soon, since Aerogardens often sell out quickly when they’re on sale.

NordicTrack Studio Cycle Bike ($999.99, originally $1,799.99; bestbuy.com)

NordicTrack NordicTrack Studio Cycle Bike

Start new fitness goals from the comfort of your home now that the NordicTrack Studio Cycle bike is a staggering $800 at Best Buy. With your new bike, you’ll get a free 30-day membership to iFit Family to help you get started. Choose to work with a personal trainer in a boutique studio class, or cycle through a scenic landscape of your choosing on your immersive 15-inch touchscreen. Just be sure to act quickly — this deal is only live for today.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Cuisinart Clermont Pellet Grill and Smoker ($597, originally $797; walmart.com)

Walmart Cuisinart Clermont Pellet Grill and Smoker

Save $200 with this massive rollback on Cuisinart’s bestselling grill and smoker. Not only is this model incredibly versatile, with 1,400 square inches of cooking space and a sear zone, the French-style doors allow you to watch food as it cooks. Adjustable interior racks mean you can accommodate foods of all sizes, while the wraparound work surface makes food prep easy.

Eddie Bauer Fleece Sale

Eddie Bauer Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer is offering a great deal on fleeces for men and women, just in time for the cool weather. For three days only, select fleeces are 40% off, with prices as low as $28. Snag yourself a zip-up to wear as the weather begins to transition or a pullover to keep you warm and cuddly inside your home. As it gets even colder, your fleece can act as an additional layer to keep you toasty. But act quickly — this sale will be over before you know it.

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

Reebok’s latest sitewide sale is on now in time for a new season, which means markdowns on more than 300 items. Use the code FALL50 to take 50% off full-price styles, including a wide range of running sneakers and everyday shoe styles. With this savings, you can afford to get after those fall fitness goals in style.

Refurbished Bose Products

Bose Bose

Certified refurbished products from Bose are now up to 50% off at eBay. You’ll find discounts on items like our pick for most comfortable over-ear headphones, the Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700, alongside earbuds, soundbars, Bluetooth speakers and more, while supplies last.

World Market

World Market World Market

World Market is currently having a massive furniture blowout ahead of the fall season. You can find a variety of furniture styles up to 40% off, with accent chairs, desks, storage units, bookshelves and more all in the mix. This sale is the perfect opportunity to transform your home for cozy season.

Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Warehouse Sale is going on now, so you can upgrade your pots and pans for up to 60% off.

Shop a variety of items on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub, Breville are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

Tile

Tile Tile

Keep track of all your stuff with these deals on Tile trackers. Right now, models like the Mate, Mate Slim, Pro and more are available in packs or individually for as low as $4.99. The Tile uses Bluetooth to pair with an app on your phone, helping you locate lost items by playing a musical alarm. Grab them now before they sell out.

Cocoon by Sealy

Cocoon by Sealy Cocoon by Sealy

Looking for a mattress? You’re in luck — Cocoon by Sealy is currently offering 35% off its Cocoon Chill and Chill Hybrid mattresses, this weekend only. Both mattress types are made with a premium stretch-knit cover which better absorbs and dissipates heat to keep you from overheating. And to make the deal even better, you’ll get two free pillows and a free sheets set with your purchase.

Herman Miller Aeron Chairs (starting at $803; ebay.com)

Herman Miller Herman Miller Aeron Chairs

The Aeron Chair by Herman Miller is not only incredibly aesthetically pleasing; it’s also comfortable for everyday use in your home office. But that level of quality usually comes with a steep price tag — until today. Currently, eBay is offering up to 49% off one of our top office chair picks, both new and used. Hurry over to the site if you want to take advantage of this offer; it’ll be gone before you know it.

Kate Spade Surprise Sale

Kate Spade Kate Spade Surprise Sale

A new season calls for a new handbag, thanks to the deals at Kate Spade’s latest Surprise Sale. Right now select styles at the retailer are up to 75% off for a limited time, plus you can save on bundled bags and wallets or jewelry pairings with code MAKEITTWO. It’s the perfect opportunity to gift yourself a new look for the next time you step outside.

Mountain Hardwear

Mountain Hardwear Mountain Hardwear

Ready for your next adventure? Mountain Hardwear is ready to provide you with all the gear you need with its current web specials and exclusives. Apparel made for camping, hiking and other outdoor excursions is now up to 65% off when you use the code MHWSEP65. Down jackets, pullovers and other cold-weather staples are included in the mix, so snag the essentials while you can.

