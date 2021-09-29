A jean jacket is the ultimate autumn accessory to keep you warm on crisp fall evenings without weighing you down.
Of course, finding the right jean jacket to complete your look is easier said than done. That’s why we talked to professional fashion experts, stylists and personal image consultants about their favorite jean jackets across a variety of styles and prices.
Whether you’re shopping for a versatile closet staple or a statement piece to elevate your outfit, read on to find the perfect jean jacket for every budget below.
The best blue jean jackets
Universal Thread Women’s Denim Jacket ($25, originally $29.99; target.com)
“For the price, this Target denim jacket by Universal Thread hits all the marks,” says fashion director, stylist and vintage shop owner Loredana Buonopane. “The wash and cut is a classic.”
Old Navy Classic Jean Jacket for Women ($36, originally $39.99; oldnavy.com)
Fashion stylist Liz Rundbaken loves the “timeless” wash of this Old Navy jacket and says that it has the ideal level of structure: “It’s more fitted so you can avoid that boxy look if that’s not your thing, but not so fitted that you can’t layer underneath.”
Everlane The Modern Jean Jacket ($88; everlane.com)
“This is a more fitted jacket made from comfortable, organic cotton,” says Cassandra Sethi, a personal stylist and image consultant with Next Level Wardrobe. “I love the buttons on this.”
Hidden Jeans Frayed Hem Denim Jacket ($98; nordstrom.com)
For that “easy low-key everyday style,” TV host and fashion expert Melissa Chataigne recommends this distressed jacket from Hidden Jeans, whose faded wash and fringed raw hems are perfect for weekend wear.
Universal Standard Kelsey Denim Jacket ($128; universalstandard.com)
Rundbaken calls this the “Goldilocks of denim fits.” Not too fitted, and not too boxy, but “just right.” Universal Standard is also known for its wide range of sizes, ranging from 00 to 4XL.
Anthropologie Pilcro Denim Trucker Jacket (starting at $138; anthropologie.com)
If you like your jackets a little sleeker, Rundbaken recommends Anthropologie’s Pilcro Trucker, which features “beautiful curved seams” and comes in standard, petite and plus sizing. “I also love the frayed edges, which soften the look and add interest without a lot of distressing.”
The best black jean jackets
Madewell The Jean Jacket in Lunar Wash ($118; madewell.com)
Three different stylists praised this dark-wash jacket from Madewell, with Chataigne deeming it the kind of classic piece “that will never go out of style.” Buonopane loves that it’s “a true black without all the unwanted frills,” while Rundbaken says, “The fit is just as cool classic as you can get.”
Calvin Klein Denim Utility Jacket ($67.12, originally $89.50; calvinklein.com)
“This is a fashionable upgrade to your classic jean jacket,” says Sethi. “I love the frayed hem, snaps and oversized pockets.”
AG Jeans Robyn Jacket ($215; agjeans.com)
Sethi also recommends this sleek piece from AG Jeans, which features “a fitted, tailored silhouette” that makes it perfect for casual weekends and days at the office alike.
Sandro Paloma Rhinestone Seam Denim Jacket ($520; nordstrom.com)
This glamorous jacket from Sandro is worth the splurge, according to Rundbaken. “As an ‘80s style denim jacket with rhinestone-encrusted seams, this jacket is truly a special one. It’s the ideal jacket for day to night out.”
The best cropped jean jackets
Levi’s New Heritage Trucker Jacket ($49, originally $98; bloomingdales.com)
Cropped jackets are great for accentuating your waist and transitioning between seasons. Rundbaken recommends pairing this option from Levi’s “with short or long dresses or high-waisted pants,” adding that it “ups the cool factor of any look.”
Gap Factory Cropped Denim Icon Jacket ($28.97, originally $69.99; gapfactory.com)
For an excellent and even more affordable option, Chataigne calls Gap Factory’s Icon Jacket “a great summer-to-fall transitional piece.”
Hudson Cropped Trucker Jacket ($175; shopstyle.com)
This is another great transitional piece, says Rundbaken. “It’s small enough to pack for cooler nights and can even work under coats when it gets really cold. It strikes the right balance between slimness and boxiness, and I especially love how it blouses a little in the back.”
Nasty Gal Organic Denim Cropped Jacket ($27.60, originally $69; nastygal.com)
Rundbaken also loves that this cropped jacket from Nasty Gal is “relaxed” and “cool” at the same time. It also happens to be made from sustainable organic denim, making it a “guilt-free” score.
The best jean jackets with hoodies
Free People Bruo Denim Jacket ($128; freepeople.com)
Multiple stylists recommended this cropped, light-wash Free People jacket, with Buonopane calling it an “instant, casual but stylish outfit maker” and Rundbaken praising its “boxy cropped silhouette.”
Forever21 Plus-Size Hooded Denim Jacket ($39.99; forever21.com)
Chataigne loves this “cozy” and “affordable size-inclusive option from Forever 21,” which comes in sizes 0X to 3X and features a removable French terry hood — perfect for strolling through light drizzles or days when you want a little extra warmth.
________________________________________________________________________
Rundbaken calls this Hollister jacket “a great neutral fall staple” whose sweatshirt sleeves make it “extra cozy.”
________________________________________________________________________
For a little “cool girl elegance that will never go out of style,” Chataigne recommends this gray-toned jacket from BlankNYC. The darted waist adds a bit of polish without sacrificing comfort.
The best oversized jean jackets
H&M Oversized Denim Jacket ($39.99; hm.com)
Oversized jackets that are too, well, oversized can be unflattering, cautions Rundbaken, which is why she recommends this affordable option from H&M. “I really like the cocoony feel of this jacket and the fact that it still reads oversized but that it is not too long. I also love that this jacket is made of 100% recycled cotton, so this fast fashion find is a sustainable one.”
Banana Republic Factory Oversized Medium Wash Denim Jacket ($49.99, originally $99.99; bananarepublicfactory.com)
This option from Banana Republic Factory is another piece that received multiple plugs from our stylists. Chataigne calls it “a workhorse jacket for Zooms, casual office days and weekend fun” and notes that it basically “works with everything in your wardrobe.” Adds Sethi, “This is a classic oversized silhouette for a great price.”
Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket ($79.50; levi.com)
Buonopane calls this 100% cotton Levi’s jacket “perfect for layering a sweater underneath when the fall chill sets in.”
Frame Le Oversized Jacket ($378; frame-store.com)
This is a great “traditional denim jacket with the perfect oversized cut,” says Sethi, who also praises Frame’s sustainable manufacturing process. If the price tag is a little hard to swallow, the same cut in a different wash is currently on sale at Bloomingdale’s ($226.80; bloomingdales.com).
The best jean jackets with fur
Love & Other Things Faux Fur Trim Denim Jacket ($114, originally $162; asos.com)
Bright pink fur trim makes this denim jacket “a fun and girly option,” says Rundbaken.
Sanctuary Women’s Minka Faux Fur Denim Jacket ($93.01 to $112.95; amazon.com)
With its “snuggly faux fur sleeves,” Rundbaken calls this jacket the kind of piece that makes you “want to grab a cup of hot cocoa and go on an autumn stroll.”
Billabong x Wrangler Ride On Denim Jacket ($149.95; nordstrom.com)
Chataigne recommends this Billabong and Wrangler collab for a more traditional look, saying, “This plush faux fur brings ultimate comfort for those chill days without sacrificing style.”
________________________________________________________________________
Soft Sherpa lining and an ever-so-slightly oversized fit make this Madewell jacket perfect for those “extra-cold days,” says Sethi.
________________________________________________________________________
Rundbaken praises the stylish vintage vibes of this number from Levi’s, featuring “a fuzzy collar you just want to wrap your neck in.”
________________________________________________________________________
For a more luxe retro option, Sethi recommends this Scotch & Soda jacket. The teddy collar is actually removable, essentially giving you two jackets in one and making “this a go-to piece for your closet.”
The best jean jackets for men
Uniqlo Denim Trucker Jacket ($39.90; uniqlo.com)
“Bar none, [Uniqlo has] the best-quality denim for the price point,” says Rundbaken, who recommends this dark-wash trucker style.
Everlane The Denim Jacket ($98; everlane.com)