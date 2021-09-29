Tokyo (CNN) Japan's former top diplomat Fumio Kishida defeated Taro Kono in a runoff vote Wednesday to become leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) -- clearing a path for him to become the country's next Prime Minister.

Kishida received a total of 257 votes -- from 249 parliament members and eight rank-and-file members -- to defeat vaccine minister Kono, who won a total of 170 votes in the runoff.

Earlier this month, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Sug a said he would not run in his party's leadership election, effectively ceding the premiership and opening the race to other candidates after a turbulent term of less than a year.

None of the four candidates for the leadership -- Kishida, Kono, internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi and House of Representatives member Seiko Noda -- received a majority in the initial vote.

Kishida served as the country's foreign minister from 2012 to 2017, under Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe. He is now widely expected to become Prime Minister, owing to the LDP's strong majority in the lower house. A general election is scheduled to take place later this year.

Read More