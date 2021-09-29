Over 100 killed in bloody Ecuador prison massacre

(CNN) Over 100 people have died in a prison massacre that erupted yesterday in Ecuador, the country's prison agency said Wednesday. At least 52 people were injured, it also said.

The death toll represents a significant uptick from earlier estimates after Tuesday's bloody clashes at the Litoral Penitentiary, located on the outskirts of the coastal city of Guayaquil.

Ecuadorian prison agency SNAI had earlier reported detonations and "fights between criminal gangs" in one of the pavilions of the prison.

Those killed and injured suffered from injuries resulting from bullets and grenades, according to regional police commander Fausto Buenaño.

"The inmates call us (saying) 'Sister they are killing me. Call the police, they need to enter the pavilion (prison wing) five," the sister of one inmate told Reuters.

