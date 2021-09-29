Tunisia's president appoints woman as prime minister in first for Arab world

(CNN)Tunisian President Kais Saied has appointed Najla Bouden Romdhan as the first female prime minister in Tunisia and the Arab world, two months after he sacked the previous government and seized wide-ranging executive powers.
"This is the first time in the history of Tunisia that a woman has led a government," Saied said as he met with Romdhan on Wednesday, according to a video from the president's office. "It is an honor to Tunisia and Tunisian women."
The 63-year-old Romdhan served in the ministry of higher education in 2011, according to Tunisia's privately owned Mosaique FM.
It was unclear how much power she will have after Saied took a number of steps to grant himself additional powers.
In July, Saied ousted the government and froze the activities of the parliament led by the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, a move his foes labelled a coup.
Tunisia has faced a spike in Covid-19 cases and growing anger over chronic political dysfunction and economic malaise.
Hundreds of Tunisians took to the streets of the capital last weekend to protest Saied's power grab, pictures and videos showed.
"We will work on ending corruption and chaos that has taken over the country's institutions ... we have wasted a lot of time," Saied said during his meeting with Romdhan on Wednesday.