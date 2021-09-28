NATO increases patrols near Kosovo-Serbia border blockage

Pristina, Kosovo NATO troops stepped up patrols in Kosovo on Monday near border crossings which have been blocked by local Serbs angered by a ban on cars with Serbian license plates entering the country in a mounting confrontation.

Video footage showed NATO armored vehicles moving close to the barricades made of trucks and other vehicles on the Kosovo-Serbia frontier, as Serbian government jets flew overheard.

Serbs from Kosovo's north have blocked two main roads since the number-plate ban went into force on Monday last week, exacerbating tensions between the two countries and prompting calls for calm from NATO and the European Union.

Under the ban, all drivers from Serbia must now use temporary printed registration details that are valid for 60 days.

Local Serbs stand beside a roadblock on the route to the northern Kosovo border crossing of Jarinje on September 21.

The Kosovo government says it is in retaliation for measures in force in Serbia against drivers from Kosovo since 2008, when Kosovo declared independence from Serbia. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence and therefore its right to take official actions such as registering cars.

