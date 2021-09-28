This story was excerpted from the September 28 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

The unthinkable nature of these consequences is why Washington's warring politicians, generally after a period of brinkmanship and concession wringing, generally bite the bullet and vote in the dead of night to raise the debt ceiling. But this time is different.

But Republicans want to wash their hands of the responsibility and accuse Democrats of bankrupting the country, as Biden pushes a $4 trillion bid to reshape the economy to help less well-off Americans. Because so much is at stake, they know that the Democrats will have no choice in the end but to pass the debt limit increase on their own -- and pay the political price.

'We have, frankly, nowhere else to go'

"Governments acting alone cannot overcome the problems facing our world," Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau told the UN General Assembly on Monday, drawing on his own bona fides as former astronaut to make his point. "I have realized... that we all come from the same place and that we have, frankly, nowhere else to go, and that we must find a way to get along with each other," he said. "Space offers the unique perspective of seeing beyond one's own national borders."