Limited edition Pokémon Oreo cookies are being listed for thousands on eBay

(CNN) How much would you pay for an Oreo cookie? For some, the answer could be thousands of dollars -- as one hard-to-find Oreo cookie featuring a rare Pokémon is fetching a hefty price tag on eBay.

The new Oreo collaboration with Pokemon debuted earlier this month, with cookies featuring various Pokémon embellished into the chocolate. But some cookies are more rare than others -- with some Oreos featuring the extremely uncommon Mew, a psychic mythical Pokémon.

In the world of Pokémon, seeing a Mew is almost akin to seeing a unicorn. And, as art imitates life, finding a Mew Oreo cookie is just as miraculous in its own way. So much so that the cookies featuring Mew are now being resold on eBay for thousands, with one seller asking for as much as $10,000 for the cookie.

CNN reached out to Mondelez International, which owns Nabisco -- maker of popular snacks such as Oreos and Ritz Crackers -- for comment on the resale value of these cookies, but did not receive a response.

Read More