58,000 more marijuana convictions in Los Angeles County will be dismissed, district attorney says

(CNN) Los Angeles County will dismiss about 58,000 more marijuana convictions dating back more than three decades, an action spurred in part by the state's legalization of recreational marijuana a few years ago, the county district attorney said Monday.

This will bring the total number of felony and misdemeanor marijuana convictions identified for dismissal in the county since last year to about 124,000.

"Dismissing these convictions means the possibility of a better future to thousands of disenfranchised people who are receiving this long-needed relief," District Attorney George Gascón said Monday. "It clears the path for them to find jobs, housing and other services that previously were denied to them because of unjust cannabis laws."

The latest cases were identified through a follow-up examination of county court records. The previous group of cases identified for dismissal -- nearly 66,000 in February 2020 -- covered only an examination of state Department of Justice data, Gascón's office said.

The Social Impact Center, a local nonprofit, helped the county identify the latest batch of cases, Gascón's office said.

