An anti-racist author, a civil rights activist and a computational virologist are among the 2021 MacArthur Foundation 'genius grant' winners

"As we emerge from the shadows of the past two years, this class of 25 Fellows helps us reimagine what's possible," said Cecilia Conrad, managing director of the MacArthur Fellows. "They demonstrate that creativity has no boundaries. It happens in all fields of endeavor, among the relatively young and more seasoned, in Iowa and Puerto Rico."

Desmond Meade, a Florida-based civil rights activist working to restore voting rights to citizens who were formerly incarcerated, was also one of the 25 fellows.

"This is an amazing honor that I didn't see coming, but now that it's here, I hope that this recognition serves as an example of what can happen when one is committed to making our society better," Meade said in a statement he posted to Twitter.

Trevor Bedford, a Seattle-based computational virologist who has been developing tools for tracking virus evolution, took a more somber tone when he found out he was a fellow. Bedford has been studying Covid-19 and tweeted in early 2020 -- during the onset of the pandemic -- that there had been an outbreak in Washington state that had not been detected for weeks.

While Bedford said he was "honored and overwhelmed" being named a fellow, he tweeted Tuesday , "it's difficult for me to sort out my feelings about these awards, as they are so intertwined with the pandemic."

"It feels perhaps uncomfortable to be professionally rewarded for doing something that felt like a moral imperative," he said. "So many scientists, public health officials, health care workers, journalists and others have worked themselves bare during the pandemic. Though there's still a long road in front of us, I'm confident that our collective effort will ultimately get COVID under control."