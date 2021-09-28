People near and far are delivering flowers to the Laundrie home in Gabby Petito's memory

(CNN) While the FBI is adjusting its sails in the search for Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, people across the country are delivering flowers to the Laundrie home in North Port, Florida, in an effort to honor Petito's life.

Those within the community are hand-delivering flowers to the home, but those from afar are paying for flowers to be delivered.

Petito's remains were found in a camping area in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest last week near where the couple had last been seen, and a coroner has ruled her death a homicide. Laundrie's parents told investigators they have not seen their son since September 14, when he left their home with a backpack, saying he was going to a nearby nature reserve.

For days now, Petito has been honored in communities across the country: A memorial was held on Sunday in Holbrook, New York, near Petito's hometown on Long Island, a vigil was held in Salt Lake City last Wednesday, a small table of remembrance has been set up at a restaurant in Wilmington, North Carolina, where she used to work, according to CNN affiliate WWAY , and at City Hall in North Port, a memorial has been growing with visitors dropping off flowers, lighting candles, or just praying, according to CNN affiliate WWSB

"I felt compelled to participate because the silent treatment is a profound way to completely invalidate a victim ... essentially denying their existence ... and sending #flowersforgabby to the Laundrie family is a way of saying, we will not let you give Gabby and other victims the silent treatment," Stephanie Harris, one of the people who sent flowers to the Laundrie home told CNN. "She was here."