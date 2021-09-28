After five-day manhunt, authorities catch suspect in killing of Florida deputy

(CNN) The suspect in the killing of Deputy Josh Moyers has been apprehended after a five-day manhunt in northeast Florida, the Nassau County sheriff said Tuesday.

"We got our man. It's a great day in Nassau County," Sheriff Bill Leeper said at a news conference. "He's in custody and he's going to pay for what he did to Deputy Moyers."

Moyers was shot twice during a traffic stop Friday morning and died from his wounds Sunday, officials said.

Leeper said suspect Patrick McDowell was surrounded at a ballpark in the small town of Callahan -- in Nassau County about 10 miles northwest of downtown Jacksonville -- where law enforcement gave him the opportunity to give himself up.

"He came out of the bathrooms and got down on the ground and crawled. He crawled like a baby, like the coward he is," the sheriff said. "The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT team had him surrounded, gave him some commands. He didn't fully cooperate; they unleashed one of their dogs, who attacked him on the arm to get him in handcuffs."

