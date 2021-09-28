Covid-19 restrictions kept her family from attending her wedding, so she got married on the Canadian border

(CNN) When Covid-19 restrictions made it difficult for a Canadian bride to have her family at her US wedding, she did the next best thing -- she brought her wedding to the border.

Karen Mahoney and her new husband, Brian Ray, told CNN they met 35 years ago over a love of skiing, and when they finally got engaged in March, the ski instructors didn't want to wait to get married. But Mahoney said there was really only one thing that mattered to her: having her parents and 96-year-old grandmother at the wedding.

"She's my only living grandparent, the only grandparent I've ever known, so it was very important for me for her to be there to watch the happiest day of my life," Mahoney said. "The most important part of the day for us was the promises we told to each other, and we wanted my parents and grandmother to witness that."

The couple smiles shortly after the ceremony, with her family -- on the other side of the border, in Canada -- smiling in the background.

The United States has been limiting non-essential travel at land crossings with Canada since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and extending those restrictions on a monthly basis. Air travel between the countries is possible, but even with her family being vaccinated, Mahoney said, she felt it put them at greater risk, especially considering her grandmother's age.

Mahoney said the couple has a friend who works for border patrol who had arranged for her to meet her family at the closed border previously, including when Ray asked her father, Paul, for her hand in marriage. So they asked the friend for help in making it work again.

