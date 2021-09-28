Connecticut doctor's license suspended for providing blank, signed Covid-19 exemption forms, health department says

New York (CNN) A Connecticut doctor's state physician and surgeon license has been suspended for providing blank, signed exemption forms related to the Covid-19 vaccine, Covid testing, general vaccines and medical opposition to wearing facial masks, the state Department of Public Health said.

Connecticut's Medical Examining Board suspended the license through a unanimous decision last week, the department said in a news release

Retired physician Sue Mcintosh of Durham, who is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics, was giving signed forms to people without physically meeting them or examining them, the department said. She would provide the exemption forms to anyone who provided a self-addressed stamped envelope requesting one, they said.

Mcintosh provided signed medical exemption forms for vaccines and masks, and told people they could copy and distribute the signed forms to anyone, according to documents in the Connecticut Medical Examining Board's meeting agenda.

Mcintosh sent instructions to people who requested the forms, according to the documents, saying "Keep blank copies for yourself for future use," and, "let freedom ring!"

