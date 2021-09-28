Dutch police arrest and release former far-right party member amid reports of possible plan to attack Prime Minister

(CNN) Police in the Netherlands have arrested and released a former member of a far-right political party after Prime Minister Mark Rutte's security detail suspected him of behaving suspiciously, according to the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Hague.

Arnoud Van Doorn, who once served as a senior political adviser for populist Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders , was arrested by the Royal and Diplomatic Security Service on Sunday in The Hague, a spokesperson for the city's Public Prosecutor's Office told CNN.

The arrest comes amid reports from the Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf and Reuters that Rutte's security has been heightened following fears he may be the target of an attack or kidnapping by a criminal gang. CNN has not been able to independently confirm the reports.

Van Doorn was released on Monday but "remains a suspect," in connection with "trying to provide information to others to prepare a serious crime," according to the Public Prosecutor's Office.

"The man acted suspiciously so he was arrested and released later, and the investigation must show what exactly was going on," another spokesperson said in an emailed response to CNN, adding that the investigation has not yet been completed.

