Explosion and fire with 'no natural explanation' injures 16 in Sweden, as police hunt for clues

(CNN) Sixteen people have been injured -- including four critically -- after an explosion led to a large fire in an apartment building in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, emergency services told CNN Monday.

The blast happened at 4:45 a.m. local time, according to Swedish police who are investigating the cause of the explosion.

"The fire department has confirmed that there is no gas in that building, so we have ruled out a gas leak for the moment," said Stefan Gustafsson, a spokesman for Sweden's western regional police.

"There is no natural explanation for the explosion," Gustafsson said.

In total, 16 people have been sent to hospital, with the possibility that "more people will be brought in, we don't know yet," a press officer at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg told CNN.

Firefighters work at the site of an explosion in central Gothenburg on September 28, 2021.

