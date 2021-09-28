CNN —

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to get ready for the sweet and spooky season. Whether you’re looking for a giant inflatable ghost, a scary animated clown, or something sweet for your family, we’ve rounded up some favorite decorations for your house and yard this year.

Halloween decorations for the yard

Haunted House Personalized Magnetic Garden Sign ($12.59; personalizationmall.com)

Personalization Mall Haunted House Personalized Magnetic Garden Sign

Welcome trick-or-treaters with this cute sign you can personalize with two lines of text that is magnetized to a stake for your yard. You can switch out signs for other holidays too!

Standing Pumpkin Ghost Halloween Decoration ($15.99; orientaltrading.com)

Oriental Trading Standing Pumpkin Ghost Halloween Decoration

“Cute characters are always a big hit with the little kids,” says Brian Moen, chief marketing and merchandising officer at Oriental Trading. This happy pumpkin ghost hybrid is the perfect accent on your patio or porch.

Glowing Face Witch Halloween Decoration Set ($79; orientaltrading.com)

Oriental Trading Glowing Face Witch Halloween Decoration Set

Witches, but make them friendly. These green-glowing-faced ladies aren’t so scary that the kids will run away, but they will weave a spell of spookiness in your yard.

LED Ghost Yard Stakes ($20.99; orientaltrading.com)

Oriental Trading LED Ghost Yard Stakes

These little ghost cuties can be stuck in the ground in your yard, garden or even in a large potted plant for maximum Halloween thrills.

Super scary outdoor Halloween decorations

Life Size Posable Skeleton Halloween Decorations - 4 Pc. ($184.99; orientaltrading.com)

Oriental Trading Life Size Posable Skeleton Halloween Decorations - 4 Pc

“Skeletons, for indoor or outdoor, continue to be a hot theme this year,” says Moen. Dress up your porch with a scary scene.

Life-Size Original Mermaid Skeleton Halloween Decoration ($80.99; orientaltrading.com)

Oriental Trading Life-Size Original Mermaid Skeleton Halloween Decoration

Make the mood even more spooky with this mermaid skeleton that Moen says is a “top selling, customer favorite.”

Yard Stake Witch Feet Halloween Decorative Holiday Scene Prop ($10; target.com)

Target Yard Stake Witch Feet Halloween Decorative Holiday Scene Prop

Feeling witchy? Each of these decorative yard stakes features a black high-heeled witch foot attached to a printed orange and black leg, which are sure to delight trick or treaters.

Animated Haunting Ghost Trio Halloween Decoration ($209.98; orientaltrading.com)

Oriental Trading Animated Haunting Ghost Trio Halloween Decoration

“For those who love thrills and fright for Halloween, creepy and scary are the way to go. Lights and animation always up the scare factor,” says Moen about these moaning and swaying ghouls.

Underworld Clown Animated Halloween Decoration ($265.18; orientaltrading.com)

Oriental Trading Underworld Clown Animated Halloween Decoration

Speaking of upping the scare factor, we’re pretty sure this animated terror clown is the most terrifying outdoor decoration to be found, anywhere. We might skip your house.

Inflatable Halloween decorations

Hoojo 6 FT Halloween Inflatable Scarecrow with Pumpkins Outdoor Decoration with Build in LEDs ($76.99; amazon.com)

Amazon HOOJO 6 FT Halloween Inflatable Scarecrow with Pumpkins Outdoor Decoration with Build in LEDs

Keep it sweet, not scary, with this highly-rated, jolly scarecrow and pumpkins that is 6 feet tall, lights up and will convert your garden or porch into a seasonal spectacle.

Bonropin Halloween Balloon Garland Arch ($19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon BONROPIN Halloween Balloon Garland Arch

Up the wow factor with a scary spider balloon arch that’s highly-rated, and perfect for a Halloween party, or just giving your entryway major pop for trick or treating.

SdeNow 8Ft Halloween Inflatables Ghost Decoration ($39.98; amazon.com)

Amazon SdeNow 8Ft Halloween Inflatables Ghost Decoration

Filled with bright spinning red LED lights, this inflatable ghoulie will keep all the children running for candy on Halloween night. Built for outdoor use this decoration comes with a fixed sandbag, tethers and stakes are included to secure to the ground.

Video SeasonBlow 9-Foot Animated Fire & Ice Dragon With Wings ($99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon VIDEO SEASONBLOW 9 FT Animated Fire & Ice Dragon with Wings

If you want to go really over the top, this nine foot high flame breathing dragon will light up your yard whether you’re in the city or the desert. The whole block will be talking!

Halloween decorations for front and garage doors

Halloween Glow in the Dark Peel and Stick Giant Wall Decals ($26.99; roommmatesdecor.com)

Roommates Decor Halloween Glow in the Dark Peel and Stick Giant Wall Decals

“Because Covid-19 is still likely going to play a role in how we celebrate this fall,” says PJ Delaye, president at RoomMates Decor. “People should consider how to decorate for what the outside world can see! Deck out window displays and front door decorations for contactless trick-or-treating. Set up a ‘spooky selfie’ corner on your front porch for kids and trick or treaters to get in the spirit.”

Skeleton Family Personalized Halloween Doormats ($19.99; personalizationmall.com)

Personalization Mall Skeleton Family Personalized Halloween Doormats

Get the whole family in on the scare with this personalized doormat you customize with your family name and each family member’s first name above their spooky skeleton version.

Halloween Trick or Treat Glow in the Dark Decal ($16.99; roommatesdecor.com)

Roommates Decor Halloween Trick or Treat Glow in the Dark Decal

“Sayings such as ’Trick or Treat’ or ’Happy Halloween’ will not scare anyone and puts the entire house in Halloween spirit,” says Delaye. These cute stick and peel decals will let kids know your house has the best treats!

Halloween Pumpkin Faces Glow in the Dark Peel and Stick Decals ($16.99; roommatesdecor.com)

Roommates Decor Halloween Pumpkin Faces Glow in the Dark Peel and Stick Decals

Add a little Halloween fun to your garage or front windows with these decals that can go anywhere, says Delaye, “Our peel and stick pumpkin faces all along the wall of your staircase will give anyone a scare. Or stick them in unexpected places to give someone a shock. Another beautiful (or spooky!) benefit of peel and stick is the ability to stick anywhere, such as the mirror.”