When you see someone in Carhartts you can be pretty sure they get their hands dirty on a regular basis. The brand’s rugged apparel has been synonymous with “hard work” and “the outdoors” since 1889 (and, in many cases, hardworking folks who also happen to work outdoors).
While that tradition remains intact, Carhartt has also bridged the divide between workwear and outdoor performance gear with the Super Dux series. It’s still for people who work and play hard in the outdoors, but with a focus on increased warmth, lighter weight, relaxed fit and increased flex and stretch. The insulated, quilt-lined design is also water-resistant and made for the elements.
There are a number of pieces in the Super Dux line that range in warmth rating, weight and function. For example, the Relaxed Fit Sherpa-Lined Vest is a ruggedized version of the performance fleece vests you’d see with outdoor adventure outfitters — with a Sherpa fleece lining for extra warmth. Similarly, Carhartt also has the lightweight Super Dux Detroit Jacket, which resembles a polar fleece zip-up but with water repellence, extra lining, lots of pockets and a drop-tail hem for more coverage.
Moving up from there is the Super Dux Traditional Coat with brimmed hood, which has a higher warmth rating, thanks to 3M Thinsulate insulation and storm cuffs to keep the rain out. These jackets also have a very cool feature in a chin guard in the hood that has what Carhartt calls a “zipper garage,” which is a rubberized housing for the zipper that keeps moisture out and prevents a freezing cold zipper from touching your chin.
Then there’s the update to Carhartt’s classic heavy hitter: the bib overalls. Carhartt has made its bib overalls warmer and more water-resistant while increasing the stretch and relaxed feel. These are among the warmest pieces in the collection and are a must-have for keeping you dry and warm in the most brutal of outdoor conditions.
Carhartt has Super Dux apparel for men and women in a range of colors, including black, blue, brown and gray. You can order the Super Dux line directly from Carhartt.com.
Winter is coming. Carhartt will make sure you’re ready, no matter what you do out there.