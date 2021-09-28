CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on a Fire HD 10 Tablet and an iRobot Roomba 960, plus savings on Eddie Bauer fleeces. All that and more below.

Factory-Reconditioned iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum ($239.99, originally $649; woot.com)

iRobot Factory Reconditioned iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum

Hands-off cleaners will appreciate this one-day deal on a refurbished Roomba at Woot!. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, this powerful robo vac boasts five times the suction power of the Roomba 600 and 700 series — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Its high-efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles as small as 10 microns.

This Roomba moves throughout your home thanks to iAdapt sensors with vSLAM navigation, and it will dock and charge on its own, so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Plus, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can customize your cleaning routine with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Just be sure to shop soon; at just under $240, this factory-reconditioned robo vac will likely sell out quickly.

My Sous Vide 101 Immersion Cooker ($45.99, originally $98; woot.com)

Woot! My Sous Vide 101 Immersion Cooker

Perfectly cook meat to the most juicy, tender consistency with the My Sous Vide 101 Immersion Cooker, now over 50% off on Woot!. For sous vide newbies, the My Sous Vide is incredibly easy to use — all you need is a 10-inch container to fill with water, food placed in a sealable bag and your sous vide, which will automatically start circulating water to the optimal cooking temperature once placed in your container. It’s also made from incredibly durable, corrosion-resistant stainless steel, so it’ll last through endless restaurant-quality meals.

Fire HD 10 Tablet 64GB ($95.99, originally $189.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Today, Amazon is marking down the Fire HD 10 tablet to the lowest price we’ve seen in a while. The Fire HD 10 comes equipped with a picture-perfect HD screen, with up to 12 hours of battery life — more than previous Fire tablet models. The tablet is also Alexa-enabled and can work with your apps to keep you on top of email, the latest recipes and more.

Cuisinart Clermont Pellet Grill and Smoker ($597, originally $797; walmart.com)

Walmart Cuisinart Clermont Pellet Grill and Smoker

Save $200 with this massive rollback on Cuisinart’s bestselling grill and smoker. Not only is this model incredibly versatile, with 1,400 square inches of cooking space and a sear zone, the French-style doors allow you to watch food as it cooks. Adjustable interior racks mean you can accommodate foods of all sizes, while the wraparound work surface makes food prep easy.

Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer is offering a great deal on fleeces for men and women, just in time for the cool weather. For three days only, select fleeces are 40% off, with prices as low as $28. Snag yourself a zip-up to wear as the weather begins to transition or a pullover to keep you warm and cuddly inside your home. As it gets even colder, your fleece can act as an additional layer to keep you toasty. But act quickly — this sale will be over before you know it.

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

Reebok’s latest sitewide sale is on now in time for a new season, which means markdowns on more than 300 items. Use the code FALL50 to take 50% off full-price styles, including a wide range of running sneakers and everyday shoe styles. With this savings, you can afford to get after those fall fitness goals in style.

Refurbished Bose Products

Bose Bose

Certified refurbished products from Bose are now up to 50% off at eBay. You’ll find discounts on items like our pick for most comfortable over-ear headphones, the Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700, alongside earbuds, soundbars, Bluetooth speakers and more, while supplies last.

World Market

World Market World Market

World Market is currently having a massive furniture blowout ahead of the fall season. You can find a variety of furniture styles up to 40% off, with accent chairs, desks, storage units, bookshelves and more all in the mix. This sale is the perfect opportunity to transform your home for cozy season.

Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Warehouse Sale is going on now, so you can upgrade your pots and pans for up to 60% off.

Shop a variety of items on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub, Breville are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

Tile

Tile Tile

Keep track of all your stuff with these deals on Tile trackers. Right now, models like the Mate, Mate Slim, Pro and more are available in packs or individually for as low as $4.99. The Tile uses Bluetooth to pair with an app on your phone, helping you locate lost items by playing a musical alarm. Grab them now before they sell out.

Cocoon by Sealy

Cocoon by Sealy Cocoon by Sealy

Looking for a mattress? You’re in luck — Cocoon by Sealy is currently offering 35% off its Cocoon Chill and Chill Hybrid mattresses, this weekend only. Both mattress types are made with a premium stretch-knit cover which better absorbs and dissipates heat to keep you from overheating. And to make the deal even better, you’ll get two free pillows and a free sheets set with your purchase.

Herman Miller Aeron Chairs (starting at $803; ebay.com)

Herman Miller Herman Miller Aeron Chairs

The Aeron Chair by Herman Miller is not only incredibly aesthetically pleasing; it’s also comfortable for everyday use in your home office. But that level of quality usually comes with a steep price tag — until today. Currently, eBay is offering up to 49% off one of our top office chair picks, both new and used. Hurry over to the site if you want to take advantage of this offer; it’ll be gone before you know it.

Kate Spade Surprise Sale

Kate Spade Kate Spade Surprise Sale

A new season calls for a new handbag, thanks to the deals at Kate Spade’s latest Surprise Sale. Right now select styles at the retailer are up to 75% off for a limited time, plus you can save on bundled bags and wallets or jewelry pairings with code MAKEITTWO. It’s the perfect opportunity to gift yourself a new look for the next time you step outside.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 ($171.99 with code CNNRING, originally $179.99; dailysteals.com)

Ring Ring Video Doorbell 3

Keep an eye on your front door with a Ring Video Doorbell 3 — the newer version of our pick for best video doorbell — from Daily Steals, available for as low as $171.99 when you use the Underscored-exclusive code CNNRING. These devices allow you to see who’s knocking via the Ring app, which provides a livestream, motion detection notifications, two-way communication and more.

Mountain Hardwear

Mountain Hardwear Mountain Hardwear

Ready for your next adventure? Mountain Hardwear is ready to provide you with all the gear you need with its current web specials and exclusives. Apparel made for camping, hiking and other outdoor excursions is now up to 65% off when you use the code MHWSEP65. Down jackets, pullovers and other cold-weather staples are included in the mix, so snag the essentials while you can.

