Afghan women barred from teaching or attending Kabul University

(CNN) Women will no longer be allowed to attend classes or work at Kabul University "until an Islamic environment is created," the school's new Taliban-appointed chancellor announced Monday, in the latest move excluding Afghanistan's women from public life.

"As long as real Islamic environment is not provided for all, women will not be allowed to come to universities or work. Islam first," Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat said on his official Twitter account.

Earlier on Monday, Ghairat tweeted in Pashto that the university was working on a plan to accommodate teaching female students but did not say when this plan would be completed by.

"Due to shortage of female lecturers, we are working on a plan for male lecturers to be able to teach female students from behind a curtain in the classroom. That way an Islamic environment would be created for the female students to get education," he wrote on Twitter.

His appointment as Kabul University's chancellor by the Taliban was met with a storm of criticism over his lack of credentials. Ghairat countered those assessments on Twitter, saying he saw himself "fully qualified to hold this chair."

