Afghanistan and Myanmar withdraw from UN speaker list amid credentials dispute

United Nations (CNN) Afghanistan and Myanmar have withdrawn from their speaking slots at the United Nations General Assembly at the last minute, amid disputes over who should represent those countries. Both saw their elected governments overthrown earlier this year.

Afghanistan's UN representative Ghulam Isaczai -- an appointee of the country's former democratic government, which crumbled under the Taliban's advance last month -- had been expected to address world leaders on Monday. His staff informed the UN over the weekend that he would no longer be speaking, according to UN Secretary-General spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.

"This does not change the fact that the representative of Afghanistan remains the same," Dujarric said.

The battle over who represents Afghanistan began last week, when the Taliban sent the UN a request to replace Isaczai with their own envoy, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, as CNN reported last week

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Isaczai has continued to advocate for his country, meeting with foreign envoys and even calling on the UN Security Council to pressure the Taliban into forming a more democratic government.

